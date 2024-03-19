Fayetteville resident campaigns against historic district idea

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Efforts to make the Spout Spring neighborhood in South Fayetteville a historic district are getting some pushback.

Penny Carroll of Fayetteville has been placing signs that read, “Say no to a historic district” throughout the area.

“Because I felt people should be aware of the whole picture,” Carroll said.

Fayetteville City Council OKs lots for Spout Springs Black Historic District

NWA Black Heritage wants to make the area a historic district to preserve the history of Black Arkansans who once lived here.

“And to do that is to acknowledge where we existed,” Emma Willis, founder of Impact Period and works with NWA Black Heritage.

She says this is an opportunity for others to be exposed to Black culture and “learn a little bit more about your Black neighbors, their family, the things that they lived through and allow that to help responsibly guide future building in our communities.”

Carroll doesn’t have a problem with preserving Black history in Spout Spring, but rather the guidance that could follow due to the Arkansas Historic Districts Act.

It says, “No building or structure, including stone walls, fences, light fixtures, steps, and paving or other appurtenant fixtures, shall be erected, altered, restored, moved, or demolished within an historic district until after an application for a certificate of appropriateness as to exterior architectural features has been submitted to and approved by the historic district commission.”

“All of these things are going to make it harder to build houses, harder to find affordable houses and it’s not pertinent to the message that they’re trying to establish, which is the history. And that’s an important thing, too,” Carroll said.

Carroll fixes and improves homes for a living. She was able to remodel her current home.

She says if these guidelines were in place before she made any changes to her house, “I wouldn’t have been able to change the windows. I wouldn’t have been able to change the posts out front. Well, I would have to get permission for the paint color.”

That hasn’t been established yet, though, as NWA Black Heritage would still need to develop ordinances with the city for the district in a 60-day period if it were to be approved.

“To actually oversee and encompass the historic district and what that district can and cannot do,” Willis said.

There have also been some rumors about the historic district removing people from their homes but Willis says this is not true.

“That is not the case. We’re looking at that area, the soul, the stories it holds and the fact that there was a Black community, a neighborhood in Northwest Arkansas,” Willis said.

NWA Black Heritage will be out in the community next week to collect signatures.

“So next week will be our volunteers in full force on the ground making sure since we have now officially gotten all the petition language and everything corrected by the state,” Willis said.

She says that is a time for you to voice your concerns and comments to the organization.

She says right now, the amount of signatures they need is 708 lots.

“They still only get one signature. And so, while we work with the city planning office to determine a final number. We will work to collect signatures based off of that guided premise,” Willis said.

The organization previously collected signatures, but will now have to go back and have people re-sign the petition.

Willis says the historic district allows them to re-energize this community and look at ways through creative placemaking, leveraging the arts and culture corridor in Fayetteville.

If you have any questions for the organization, WIllis says to fill out their contact form on NWABlackHeritage.org and they will be happy to answer.

“We need you to be a part of this process. It’s a very civic process. It requires everybody to be knowledgeable,” Willis said.

