Fayetteville PWC water report: ‘forever chemicals’ present but low; more protection coming

I was there when officials with the Fayetteville Public Works Commission and Cumberland County politicians announced plans to extend water pipes to 70-some homes in Gray’s Creek. The move is effectively a lifeline for an area hit heavy by PFAS, the potentially cancer-causing “forever chemicals” that have for years had Gray’s Creek and other south Cumberland residents on bottled water.

PWC’s recently released water quality report for 2023 confirms just how solid a lifeline the Fayetteville utility could be when it comes to combatting PFAS, also called per-and polyfluoroalkyl compounds and which include Gen X. The compounds are used in everything from cosmetics and food packaging to non-stick products and firefighting foam.

In a report summary, the utility notes the discharge of PFAS into the Cape Fear River “are below the PWC/Fayetteville water service area and more than 20 miles downstream of where we take water from the river to treat.” Those discharges lie at the feet of the Chemours Co., a DuPont subsidiary, that is in a consent agreement with the state and environmental groups to mitigate the environmental damage caused by their plant at the Cumberland-Bladen line — which international agencies have properly identified as a human rights violation.

The PWC summary adds, however: “Instances of GenX and other PFAS have been found in our sampling.”

How much PFAS, though?

How much is always the question when it comes to any contamination and that includes PFAS, which studies have linked to cancer and other harmful effects.

PWC in the summary, said that for 10 years, long before federal standards were proposed in 2023 and finalized this year, it had worked with regulatory agencies to reduce and prevent the discharge of industrial pollution, including PFAS, into the Cape Fear, our primary drinking water source.

Timothy Bryant, CEO of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission, speaks during a press conference on Friday, April 12, 2024, where officials announced a partnership between Cumberland County and the PWC to extend water service to Gray's Creek in Cumberland County. Also pictured: Glenn Adams, commissioner chair, left; and Donald L. Porter, the chair of the PWC.

A fact sheet linked to the summary states: “PWC’s PFAS monitoring levels have been well below the previous PFAS health advisory level of 70 ppt (parts per trillion). For perspective, 1 part per trillion is equal to 1 drop of water in 10 million gallons of water (or 20 Olympic-size swimming pools), one minute in two million years or one penny in $10 billion.”

The utility added in a statement Monday: “Public Water facilities like PWC’s P.O. Hoffer and Glenville Lake Water Treatment Facilities will be required to meet the new EPA standards within 5 years. PWC’s planned treatment upgrade, which is currently underway, will bring those levels down to meet the new EPA standards.”

PWC CEO Timothy Bryant, in a radio interview he gave on WIDU just before the Gray’s Creek announcement, said the challenge with PFAS is they are not just in GenX and similar compounds, it is in everything.

“It's literally in this room, it's in the air that we breathe, also in the water obviously that we're drinking — because of these forever chemicals and the way they attach themselves to surfaces, they're not going away, hence the 'forever,'" Bryant said.

But they are present in different quantities, he added.

"That's where the drinking water standard is now our North Star for every water system to strive for," he said. "Not just to strive for — it will be law. We have three to five years to comply with this."

Water systems fight PFAS statewide

PWC is not in the fight alone, and when it comes to delivering clean water, does better than a lot of other places.

In the spring, we learned 300 water systems in North Carolina have PFAS contamination that exceeds the standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the regulations at an April event at PWC’s Hoffer treatment facility.

The Cape Fear River seen from the Cape Fear River Trail on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The utility in written materials and officials' statements have said they take the problem seriously. The PWC expects to invest $80 million in upgrading granular activated carbon water treatment, which PWC has found most effective. That work is expected to wrap in February 2028.

The Public Works Commission also plans to increased its capability with powder activated carbon, which “while not as efficient or economical” as the granular activated carbon, can still remove modest amounts of PFAS. That work is expected to wrap in April 2026.

Bryant said: “As we look to move the ball forward, as we look to tackle PFAS now that we have an actual drinking water standard — a North Star as I referred to — that's just the beginning.”

Who pays?

The PWC has secured grant money to pay some of the cost of the water treatment upgrades and “reduce the financial burden on our customers,” it said in the Monday statement.

“We have been notified that we have received more than $30.5 million in funding for our GAC upgrades,” the statement said. “This includes $11.5 million in grants and a $19 million low interest loan. In addition, we continue to seek other funding.”

Utility officials also hope to pin down another $18 million through working with the state Department of Environmental Quality; nearly $10 million of that would go to toward the powder activated carbon treatment upgrades, according to the statement.

Get the report

The PWC water report goes into detail about where our water is treated, where it comes from and how it is treated, with a downloadable PDF. You can also ask for a copy by calling 910-223-4009.

The utility treated more than 9 billion gallons of water in 2023, according to a news release, which stated: “PWC continuously monitors water quality by performing more than 150,000 tests a year.”

The report summary also touted Operation Clean & Clear, a project started in 2022 to work with customers in identifying lead in pipes in compliance with new federal reporting standards. Based on its records and familiarity with the system, the PWC said it anticipated "there to be no or minimal instances of lead service lines, but we will be documenting all locations." The water it delivers to homes and businesses is free of lead, the summary states.

The utility, which is locally owned and operated, was the first in the state to win the Partnership for Safe Water Director’s Award for water treatment, “recognizing PWC’s extra efforts in providing drinking water that meets or exceeds all federal drinking water standards.”

It has won the award for 23 straight years.

Opinion Editor Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

