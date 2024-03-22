Fayetteville police arrest third suspect in fatal Lake Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrest a third suspect on March 20 in connection with the Lake Fayetteville shooting on February 15 that killed one person and left four people injured.

Sgt. Stephen Mauk with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that Jose Luis Casillas, 20, was the third person arrested.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Casillas is facing multiple charges including terroristic threatening, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault.

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the shooting: Gilberto Gordillo, 20, and Alberto Esteban-Cruz, 21.

Gordillo was arrested on February 21 and pleaded not guilty to capital murder and four counts of attempted murder on March 15.

Cruz was arrested on March 15 for attempted murder, terroristic act and engaging in violent criminal group activity charges.

Fayetteville and Springdale police responded to a shooting call at the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center at 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, where they found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Christian Alexander Rodriguez-Barroso, with a fatal gunshot wound.

According to an arrest report, video footage of the scene showed a large gathering of people eventually getting into a fistfight. There were gunshots, and the people were seen running to their vehicles and exiting the area.

Casillas has a court hearing set for March 22 at 7:45 a.m. and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

