Fayetteville police: Argument leads to fatal stabbing

An argument in an area near Cliffdale Road led to a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a "verbal disturbance between two males," at 1:12 p.m. in the 700 block of South Reilly Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound, the release said.

More: 911 calls detail events leading to Tuesday's fatal Cumberland County car wash shooting

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483- 8477, visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app in the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Fayetteville, NC