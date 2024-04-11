Fayetteville’s North Street Corridor project construction begins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is set to see some major construction work after announcing the start of the first phase of its North Street Corridor Project.

“With North Street being a main East-West corridor through Fayetteville, it’s going to slap some folks in the face,” said Ryan Hardin, Fayetteville resident.

Hardin has lived on North Park Avenue, a connector to North Street, since 2009. He says he uses the street frequently, but he’s all for the area’s growth.

“We use North Street every day. I love the addition of the fire department coming, its construction, its growth. We know it’s coming. It’s to be expected,” said Hardin.

The city announced Wednesday the first phase of the North Street Corridor project starts next week. Crews will install a dedicated turn lane for southbound traffic in the section of North Street from College Avenue to North Washington Avenue. They will also install a crosswalk and new traffic signals.

“It’s an issue now as it is at 5 p.m., but that’s part of life. We’re in a growing town. You know, at some point I’m sure it’ll be four or five lines going through there,” said Hardin.

“It’s just going to have to make construction traffic and any other traffic find a way around North Street,” said Steven Wilson, who uses North Street to get to work on houses in the area.

Wilson says he’s worried about how this will affect people like him.

“Just have to figure out how long it’s going to take and leave a little bit earlier,” said Wilson.

The city says the project’s first phase will bring much-needed sidewalk and street improvements to one of Fayetteville’s busiest corridors. Hardin hopes drivers will continue to be safe on the roads when construction begins.

“If it backs you up every day and adds 30 minutes to your route, you’re going to find another way to go, and that’s okay. Let’s be safe. Be slow around the guys who are out there working hard to take care of the streets,” said Hardin.

Construction is set to start Monday and will run from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. That section will be closed until construction is finished. The city says it anticipates work will last through May.

