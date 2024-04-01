Fayetteville man charged with kidnapping, sexual battery in June 2023 incident

A Fayetteville man was jailed recently on allegations he held a woman captive for 10 hours in June and sexually assaulted her, court records show.

Gene Terrell Farmer, 59, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of sexual battery, according to court records.

His arrest warrant states that on June 29, the victim was with a friend when the two stopped about 10 a.m. at Farmer's home in the 300 block of Nettletree Lane to use the bathroom. The trio then left the house to go to an ATM, according to the warrant.

More: Suit alleges excessive force by Fayetteville police; claims ex-chief, major condoned behavior

The record indicates that the friend and Farmer had been arguing and the victim grew tired of it and dropped her friend off, then took Farmer back to his house. While there, she used the bathroom again, but when she tried to leave the home she was prevented from walking out the front door.

According to the allegations, Farmer "physically restrained" the woman causing her to fracture her finger on the door frame. The victim told police she was then forced to strip down to only a T-shirt, made to get into a bed and groped, the warrant states.

The woman also told police she was only allowed to leave at 1 a.m. the following day after being forced to perform a sexual act on her captor, the record states.

Farmer was arrested March 21 at his home and has since been released on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Gene Farmer is charged with kidnapping and battery in a June assault