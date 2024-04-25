Fayetteville man arrested Thursday for allegedly getting onto a school bus

A Fayetteville man was arrested Thursday after getting on a school bus when it stopped to drop off middle school students, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Joshua Anton Van Smith II, 32, is charged with trespassing on a school bus in the incident which occurred at the intersection of Coronation Drive and Five Sister Court, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said that when the bus stopped to drop off students from Pine Forest Middle School, Smith got on the bus and yelled profanities. He disembarked after the bus driver threatened to call 911, the release said.

Smith was arrested at 2 p.m. and taken to the Cumberland County jail where he was processed and released on a written promise to appear, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We remind the public and parents that school personnel and students are the only ones allowed to be on the bus," the Sheriff's Office said in the release. "While parents can walk their children to the bus, they cannot enter it."

The Sheriff's Office did not say if Smith had any connection to the bus or the school.

