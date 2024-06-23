Fayetteville man accused of groping women at Peachtree City Walmart, Kroger

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Fayetteville man is facing sexual battery charges after Peachtree City police say he groped multiple women he encountered in grocery stores around town.

The incidents happened within about an hour of each other. Police say three women at a Walmart reported the suspect, 28-year-old Isaiah Phillips, had touched them inappropriately sometime between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. The fourth incident was reported at a Kroger just 10 minutes away around 2:30 p.m.

"It’s really startling," shopper Rachel Stackhouse said. "I feel like here in Peachtree City, people feel very safe."

Investigators say Phillips targeted the women after following them around the store.

"It is very disappointing to hear that, since I am a shopper here, and I know several families that are," Walmart shopper Cassy Carpenter said.

"It’s shocking because you can’t even just go and get you a box of cereal and milk for breakfast without someone doing something inappropriate…it’s kind of scary too," shopper Nikki Pritchett told FOX 5.

Rachel Stackhouse frequently visits the Kroger on Crosstown Drive. She says she was disturbed to learn about the incident Thursday and that investigators also linked Phillips to another similar case that happened in April at the same location.

"That’s really scary. I don’t know why he would go to grocery stores only looking for women. It makes you wonder what his objective was. It’s very odd," she said.

Surveillance from those stores and a local Publix ultimately helped police identify Phillips. Word of his arrest came as a relief to shopper Pritchett.

"I have no idea what was in his mind, but hopefully he gets the help he needs," she stated.

Phillips is charged with seven counts of sexual battery involving those four victims. It’s unclear what charges, if any, he faces in the other case in April.