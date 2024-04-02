Fayetteville High School considering a parking garage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools is considering building a parking garage at Fayetteville High School.

The school currently has about 500 spots for its 2,600 students.

Superintendent John Mulford says the district is considering a three-tier parking deck on the west side of the school that would cost in the range of $15 million.

Mulford says it would be entirely paid for through bond money that the district already has.

“It is costly, but it’s really our only option. So, either we continue to deal with the parking challenges year after year which is an obvious concern for our families, or we go ahead and address it through a parking garage,” Mulford said.

The school board is meeting on April 25 where it will vote on whether or not to continue with this project.

