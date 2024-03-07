Fayetteville council to consider proclamation on Plum Orchard Lake

Mar. 6—fayetteville — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet in regular session on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St.

The meeting also will be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.

The agenda will include a proclamation related to Plum Orchard Lake.

Also, the public is reminded of a community cleanup on second Saturday of each month, and the agenda includes Second Avenue walk/bridge updates.

At the meeting, council/board comments will be heard from Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance and Stanley Boyd, as well as various department reports.

Unfinished business includes discussion and action on the Fayetteville CVB (Visit Fayetteville) annual report, as well as discussion and action on a Visit Fayetteville request of consideration on funding for 2025.

Other scheduled discussion and action is planned on the next steps for the branding and signage companies; a "Wheeling for Hope" Cruise-In Sept. 27-29; a paving list for 2024; hiring Ty Hogan to the police department at the patrolman level; selling non-needed police department equipment from the old department; and the first reading (Article 137, sections 137.01, 137.02, 137.04) and part-time employment for the Fayetteville PD.

