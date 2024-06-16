Fayetteville celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival downtown

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom on June 19, marking the day enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Fayetteville and surrounding areas hosted a celebration Saturday in honor of the newly adopted national holiday.

Bide Divine paints Alana Joseph’s face at the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Juneteenth Jubilee

This year, the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee, hosted by the city and Cool Spring Downtown District, began with a Juneteenth Celebration 5K. Once the route was clear, Fayetteville State University historian Nicholle Young-St. Leone gave a tour highlighting significant landmarks in Fayetteville’s Black history. The Black Artists Forward collective hosted a Black Art Crawl featuring exhibits like "Free" by local artist Desmond Lattimore.

Dominique Womack of radio station Q98 curated the vibe throughout Festival Park, as DJ GMoniy kept attendees entertained between performances from Pierce Freelon and Skip Marley.

Though the weather was hot, attendees kept cool with frozen treats from vendors like Tropical Sno. Just before Marley’s set, Fayetteville City Councilman Malik Davis was serenaded and received birthday wishes from the crowd.

Skip Marley, grandson of the late reggae legend Bob Marley, took the stage sporting a white shirt and waist-length locs, going through a number of his songs, including “Slow Down” featuring HER. He ended his show by performing classics from his grandfather. The crowd urged Marley to return for an encore, and he obliged.

Angela Tatum-Malloy at the Momma's Village booth at the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Juneteenth in the Park

Raeford commenced its Juneteenth activities with Juneteenth in the Park at McLaughlin Park. Saturday’s event featured speakers discussing the topic of unity and the dangers of disconnects. Suave the Poet recited a poem about the dangers of growing up as a Black man just before community advocate Tiffany Campbell delivered a message urging attendees and the entire Black community to unify. Campbell is the organizer of the 100 Professional Black Women in Black Photoshoot, as well as the 100 Professional Black Men in Black Photoshoot. Campbell will host the Black Excellence Reunion on July 20 at Festival Park.

A choir performs at the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Juneteenth Liberty & Legacy Celebration

Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony and Hope Mills Town Manager Chancer McLaughlin collaborated for the Juneteenth Liberty & Legacy Celebration at Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills. The relationship between Dirtbag Ales and Juneteenth dates back to Anthony’s original Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

This year featured music from DJ Rayn of WCCG 104.5, a Black-owned radio station based in Fayetteville. Hope Mills’ celebration focused on the history of Juneteenth. Anthony broke down the history behind the design and color of the flag and the celebration. Earlier this year, Hope Mills made history by appointing McLaughlin as the first African-American to hold the position of town manager. Dr. Kenjuana McCray, the first Black mayor pro tem in Hope Mills, was also in attendance.

Though Juneteenth celebrations took place over the weekend, there will be more events leading up to June 19 and the following weekend. The Freedom Block Party, the Heritage Brunch and 400 Years: The Evolution of Black America are set to take place in Fayetteville this week.

Salute to Black people and every activist getting active. Peace.

Rakeem “Keem” Jones is a community advocate, father of four and the owner of Keem Jones Content Collection. He can be reached at keemjonescontent@gmail.com.

People raise up their hands as a choir performs at the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

