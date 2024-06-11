Fayetteville attorney dies Monday after car wreck last week near Westwood Shopping Plaza

A prominent local attorney died Monday after being involved in a traffic accident near the Westwood Shopping Plaza last week, a news release said.

Richard Thomas Craven, 71, was critically injured in the wreck that happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South McPherson Church Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

According to police, Craven was operating a 2024 Chevrolet when he failed to yield while attempting to make a left turn into the shopping plaza. His vehicle collided with a Toyota Camry driven by Albarati Abdulgalil, 31, the release said.

Craven was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and he succumbed to his injuries Monday, the release said

Abdulgalil was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Craven was a partner at Murray, Craven & Corley L.L.P. and was admitted into the North Carolina Bar in 1979. He practiced litigation and dispute resolution, according to law firm's website.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts in 1975. He received his law degree from the Birmingham, Alabama's Cumberland School of Law. Samford University in 1979.

