Fayette superintendent: Henry Clay High student didn’t break up fight the day he died

Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told families in an email Wednesday his investigation shows a 17-year-old student who died May 10 after collapsing at a Henry Clay High School was not involved in a fight on the day he died.

However, Justin Peterson, the attorney for Emeka Emmanuel Mwakadi’s family, said Wednesday the evidence he has “uncovered confirms that a fight occurred at Henry Clay High School” and that Emmanuel was struck in the head breaking up the fight.

He agreed it was not May 10, citing incorrect information provided to him by Henry Clay students. But, he contends, there was an earlier altercation among students, and Emmanuel was struck in the head by another student while breaking up that hallway brawl.

“Our investigation indicates that the fight did not occur on the day of his death, but on the days or weeks leading up to his death,” said Peterson, who said he is investigating the exact day of the fight.

Peterson said in the days that followed the fight, Emmanuel complained of head and neck pain.

Preliminary findings, among other things, indicates a frontal lobe brain injury, Peterson added.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader Wednesday he is not releasing information to the public about the cause and manner of the death at this point pending microscopic and toxicology studies.

Lexington Fire Major Derek said on Sunday the fire department, responding to a call of a seizure, was dispatched to the school at 10:09 a.m. May 10.

Emmanuel died that day at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

An autopsy was performed on May 11. The cause and manner of death will be determined once the final autopsy report is completed, the Fayette County coroner’s office said.

“We launched an investigation that thoroughly tracked Emmanuel’s movements throughout the building on the morning of Friday, May 10,” Liggins said in his email.

“It is important to clarify that Emmanuel never entered a restroom on May 10, nor was he involved in a fight, or the act of breaking up a fight. Nonetheless, these facts do not lessen the impact of his loss, and we want to move forward by honoring and remembering Emmanuel.”

Emmanuel’s family told the Herald-Leader Monday school district officials had not communicated with them.

To that point, Liggins said, “I acknowledge that we could have communicated more effectively with families and the Henry Clay community immediately after this event. The decision to delay external communication was made out of respect for the family and everyone impacted by this sudden loss. However, I now understand that this may have contributed to speculation and rumors. I apologize for any confusion this delay may have caused.”

Liggins added: “Initially, I hoped to avoid responding to any speculation or rumors surrounding Emmanuel’s passing. However, out of respect for all FCPS families, I feel compelled to address false reports circulating in the public and news media.”

Peterson and family members initially told the Herald-Leader this week that witnesses told them Emmanuel experienced head and neck pain after breaking up a fight in the boy’s restroom on the day he died.

Peterson said he now agrees the fight did not occur May 10.

‘Heartbreaking news’

Liggins in his email said on May 10, he received “the heartbreaking news” of Emmanuel’s death.

“Emmanuel was transported to a local hospital after a medical emergency during his second-period class,” Liggins said. “The loss of such a vibrant young life is unimaginable, especially as graduation approaches. This tragedy deeply affects Emmanuel’s family, teachers, friends, and our entire FCPS and Lexington community.”

During the past few days, the priority and focus has been on supporting Emmanuel’s family as well as the students and staff at Henry Clay, Liggins said.

“However, I realize that all of our FCPS families are shaken by this loss and seeking answers,” he said.

“As a parent, my heart breaks for Emmanuel’s mother, and I cannot imagine the grief she is feeling. I continue to keep her and Emmanuel’s family and friends in my prayers,” he said.

Emmanuel was looking ahead to graduation and preparing for a new chapter in his life.

Emmanuel had plans to attend college and study criminal justice, with aspirations of becoming a police officer. School police recalled his frequent and friendly visits to their office, according to Liggins.

He was never short on questions and was eager to learn about law enforcement and make personal connections with the officers on his campus, the superintendent said.

“Fayette schools police officer David Hart formed a special bond with Emmanuel and told me that he was always smiling and was quick to ask him about his own family or share his excitement for the weekend ahead,” Liggins said.

“His positivity was contagious, and all the officers considered Emmanuel a friend.”

Known to many as “Manny,” the student had a warm and friendly demeanor that endeared him to everyone he met, Liggins said.

Emmanuel served as the manager of the Boys Soccer team, leaving a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches. Students are organizing ways to honor Emmanuel’s memory within their school community and during the upcoming graduation ceremonies, he said.

Emmanuel was a senior.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who loved Emmanuel,” Liggins said.

“Thank you to the entire FCPS and Lexington community for the support displayed over the past few days. Your kindness and compassion are a testament to the strength of our community, and we hope Emmanuel’s family finds solace in your support during this difficult time.”