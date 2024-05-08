Fayette students at 14 schools faced longer bus waits due to driver absences, route delays

For the second time in six days, Fayette County Public Schools officials Wednesday were forced to delay bus routes because of driver absences.

Six afternoon routes were delayed Wednesday, said district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith

Last Friday, absences among Fayette County Public Schools bus drivers led to the cancellation of at least five morning bus routes and the delay of two afternoon routes.

When the afternoon bus routes were delayed Wednesday, transportation was made available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes were completed and additional drivers were available.

Davidson-Smith said Wednesday she did not know any new reasons for the absences.

Spring staffing numbers historically fluctuate for various reasons related to weather, illness, holidays and personal reasons, she has said.

The schools affected were Rise STEM Academy, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, George Washington Carver STEM Academy, Deep Springs Elementary, Bryan Station High, Leestown Middle, Booker T. Washington Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Crawford Middle, Coventry Oak Elementary, Yates Elementary, Northern Elementary and Bryan Station Middle

Several Fayette County school bus drivers on Wednesday did not immediately comment about reasons for the absences.