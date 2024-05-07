Fayette schools cancel afternoon, evening activities due to forecast. No decision on Wednesday.

Because of possible severe weather in the forecast, Fayette County Public Schools has canceled all of Tuesday’s afternoon and evening activities.

Anderson, Woodford and Harrison County school districts are among those that also canceled afternoon and evening activities.

In a letter to families, Fayette schools officials said forecasts Tuesday and Wednesday call for severe storms, including enhanced risks for hail, strong winds, flash flooding and potential tornadoes.

“We are monitoring forecasts closely with local emergency management officials and meteorologists. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school schedule impacts for Wednesday, though please be on the lookout for additional communication, “ the afternoon letter said.

“As details become available regarding the impacts and timing of tomorrow’s weather system, although unlikely, there may be modifications to our normal school schedule,” the district letter said.

If school is closed due to severe weather Wednesday, it will be a non-traditional instruction or learning from home day for students, according to the letter.

In the event of an NTI weather announcement, the district’s goal is to send communication by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the weather patterns present with the forecasted storm are unusual for the Central Kentucky region and only occur a few times a year.

Hail, 70 mph wind gusts, tornadoes possible: Thunderstorms in forecast for Kentucky