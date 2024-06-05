Fayette school board member apologizes for social media posts following criticism

Fayette County Public Schools Board member Amanda Ferguson on Tuesday night apologized at a district Equity Council Meeting for social media posts that have received criticism.

At issue were a laughing emoji and a GIF depicting a Furby interactive toy that Ferguson posted in late May on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ferguson said her posts were in response to a post from the account of “That Nema” -- Ky 120 United-AFT Co-Founder Nema Brewer, who Ferguson said was a friend. Under a photo of Fayette County Education Association President Jessica Hiler , Brewer posted, in part, “I didn’t realize Hiler was the new FCPS mascot.”

In response, Ferguson posted a laughing emoji.

FCEA, which is an arm of the Kentucky Education Association, and KY 120 United -- AFT have competed for members and at times have had conflicts.

The Furby GIF

Ferguson said she initially posted the GIF of the Furby in the wrong spot on her personal X account so it appeared to be in response to an “offensive” comment“ from a third poster who Ferguson noted did not give their true identity. That post said, “Whose the lesbian on the left?” Ferguson had initially posted the GIF of the Furby under that comment. She said she did not make the comment, “Whose the lesbian on the left” or intentionally respond to it.

She said she later moved, but did not delete, her post.

Critics of Ferguson’s posts included members of the Equity Council who spoke Tuesday and Ebony Harrington McLeod, the 16th District PTA Secretary whose statement to the Equity Council with her concerns about the posts was read at Tuesday’s meeting.

“In no way was it meant to spark hate of any particular group, of any particular person,” Ferguson said at the meeting. “My intent is never to offend anyone. “

“I don’t know how to win back those who are offended,” she said.

“I’m very sorry. It never occurred to me that it would be taken that way,” she said.

The Equity Council voted to recommend that the Fayette school board create a social media policy and that the incident be investigated by the school board. Equity Council members want Ferguson to be held accountable.

This is a developing story.