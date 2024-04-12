Fayette school board approves addendum to superintendent’s contract without making it public

The Fayette school board on Thursday unanimously approved an addendum to Superintendent Demetrus Liggins’ contract, but district officials would not make the document publicly available before or immediately after the vote.

The addendum was not attached to Thursday’s school board planning agenda in advance of the meeting as are most documents under consideration.

Prior to the vote at Thursday’s board planning meeting, district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said in response to a request from the Herald-Leader for the document, that “you can have it after it is approved. It may require closed session discussion so it is still in draft form until passed.”

After the approval, the district still didn’t release the addendum. Davidson-Smith said the addendum would be made public Friday, once it is signed by attorneys. The document had not been released by 10 a.m. Friday.

Board member Amanda Ferguson at the board meeting asked chairman Tyler Murphy why the document did not have to be shared publicly and asked him to clarify the process because people were asking questions.

Murphy said items discussed in closed board session could not be discussed in open session.

The specific language could be released once the board approves the addendum, Murphy said. Until then, he said it remained protected.

The addendum was not released Thursday night after the school approved it.

“We can say that as a board we recognize the pivotal role the superintendent plays in ensuring student success through managing the district on a day to day basis,” said Murphy.

“The contract addendum includes a wellness package and the wellness package has provisions for an annual medical examination, language on vacation days and the opportunity for the superintendent to engage with a professional coach,” he said.

A written public recap of the meeting released Thursday night said the addendum the board approved included a wellness package.

Murphy did not speak to the costs of the addendum or respond to questions in text messages from the Herald-Leader Thursday night.

This is a developing story and may be updated.