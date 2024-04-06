Fayette residents urged to complete damage survey process

Apr. 5—Fayette County and state officials are advising residents with property damage from the April 2 storm to complete a damage report through Survey123.

According to a Friday press release, the Fayette County Commission, the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division are asking for the public's cooperation in the process.

"We encourage residents to report all storm-related damage, no matter the severity, even if you will not request reimbursement," the release read in part. "This survey is to assist Fayette County in qualifying for disaster assistance funds."

Residents are asked to scan a QR code to fill out the weather damage survey to assist emergency management in assessing the severity of the communities impacted.

Anyone with issues accessing the QR code can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete the survey over the phone. Damage reports may also be emailed to info@fayettecountywv.org, according to the release.

The release stresses that the survey is not an application for financial assistance. If financial assistance does become available based on the information gathered in the survey, participants will be notified via the contact information they provide.

Anyone who receives funds from an insurance claim will not be eligible through this process, officials noted.

— Steve Keenan

