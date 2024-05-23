Which Fayette elementary and middle schools are getting a new principal?

New principals have been named at a Fayette elementary and middle school.

Brittany Phillips is the next principal for Dixie Magnet Elementary.

With more than 16 years in education, Phillips has served as assistant principal at Ashland Elementary since 2019. She will begin her new role July 1.

”Throughout Brittany’s tenure, her passion for fostering a nurturing learning environment and her innovative approach to education have been exemplary,” Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said.

Phillips joined the district as a long-term substitute at Clays Mill Elementary, followed by three years teaching third grade at Dixie.

In 2011, she joined Wellington Elementary, where she taught third grade for four years before teaching kindergarten for three years.

In 2018, Phillips took on the role of an interventionist.Phillips holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Kentucky, a master’s degree in teacher leadership from Asbury University, and a Rank I certification, including principal certification, from the University of Kentucky.

Phillip Hyde

Phillip Hyde has been selected as the next principal for Edythe J. Hayes Middle School.

Hyde currently serves as assistant principal at Bryan Station Middle.

He will begin his new role on July 1.

”Phillip’s extensive background in instructional leadership and his unwavering commitment to student success make him an excellent choice for Edythe J. Hayes Middle School,” Liggins said. “We are confident that his vision and expertise will inspire both students and staff to reach new heights.”

Hyde began his career with Fayette County Public Schools as a math Instructor at Hayes, teaching there from 2012 to 2017 and again from 2019 to 2022.

He also taught at Crawford Middle and Shelby County High School.

In 2022, Hyde moved to Bryan Station Middle, serving as administrative dean and then assistant principal.

There, he was instrumental in instructional coaching..

Hyde earned his bachelor’s in education from the University of Kentucky and holds two master’s degrees from Eastern Kentucky University – in Instructional Leadership and Educational Specialist studies.

He also earned his Rank I and principal certification at EKU.