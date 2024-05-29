Fayette County woman charged with chaining adopted daughter to bed

A Fayette County woman is facing charges after she allegedly chained her adopted daughter to a bed.

Marylou Dewitt is charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, neglect of a care-dependent person, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and tampering with evidence.

Troopers received a call at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday from a female who said she found her adopted sister, who say is intellectually disabled, screaming from a bedroom. She saw her chained and locked to the bed frame, with chains around her waist, neck and hands, Pennsylvania State Police in Belle Vernon said.

After the girl was freed, the chains, locks and keys were put into a box. Dewitt, whose daughter said she locked the adopted sister, 22, to the bedframe, took the box and drove away from the scene in Upper Tyrone Township, state police said.

Dewitt was found near the Pittsburgh area. She was taken into custody near the Fort Pitt Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

