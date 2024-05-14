Fayette County principal moving from Washington Elementary to Success Academy

Donte’ Tichenor Sr., the principal of Lexington’s Booker T. Washington Elementary, said this week in a social media post he will be principal of the Success Academy starting July 1.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins made the announcement this week, Tichenor said.

He began his career as an educator in Fayette schools in 2009 and became Booker T. Washington Elementary’s principal in 2020.

“Over the past four years, we have made many remarkable and positive changes, thanks to our talented staff, dedicated students and engaged families, and I want to thank you for your support,” Tichenor said in the Facebook post.

The current Success Academy principal Janice Wyatt-Ross said on Facebook she is resigning from her position at the end of this school year.

“Serving as a member of the Success Academy community has been an incredible journey filled with cherished memories, meaningful connections and profound growth,” she said.