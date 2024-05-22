Fayette County man sentenced for gun charge

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

44-year-old Antoine L. Moore, of Kincaid, was sentenced on May 21, 2024, to three years in prison for the felony offense of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. On February 21, 2024, Moore pleaded guilty to the felony offense, and he will need to spend nine months in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Members of the Oak Hill Police Department performed a traffic stop on a car on February 21, 2023 near Pea Ridge in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County. The car was searched because of suspicious behavior from the people in the car.

During the search, officers discovered a handgun on top of a purse in the car near where Moore was sitting. The other people in the car told officers that the gun was Moore’s, and Moore revealed that he handled the gun while in the car.

Due to having previous felony drug convictions in Fayette County, Moore could not have a gun in his possession.

