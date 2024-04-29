Fayette County jail staffer arrested on drug charges in Oklahoma

A Fayette County Detention Center employee has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in Oklahoma on drug-related charges, jail officials said Monday.

Sgt. Netoria Campbell was arrested April 24 in Canadian County, Oklahoma, on charges relating to the trafficking of narcotics, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Campbell, who has been employed at the jail since 2012, has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges, according to the Fayette County Detention Center staff.