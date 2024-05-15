Fayette County Fire Levy tentatively passes in general election

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One of four levies on the Fayette County ballot, the fire levy, was a hot topic during election season. The fire levy has passed the general election.

West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey wins GOP primary in bid to succeed Gov. Jim Justice

The levy would grant the departments in the county some much needed funding.

Joshua Davis, a firefighter with Fayetteville Fire Department, said this money will help keep the county’s firefighters safe.

“Well, it helps fund sixteen departments in the county. We get a little bit of funding through the state, but a majority all the departments, you know, they benefit a lot from the levy. [It] keeps us in new trucks, safe trucks, [it] keeps our equipment tested, and it keeps us safe more than anything,” said Davis.

Firefighters from several departments in the county, including Armstrong Creek and Oak Hill, waited at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building while the votes were being counted.

Davis also waited with his fellow firefighters, but was called out on a fire before the preliminary results were announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.