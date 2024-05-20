Fayette County coroner releases identity of man killed in Lexington’s latest homicide

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in Lexington’s latest homicide.

Russell Houston, 50, was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. The shooting happened on the 700 block of Dakota Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

Officers were originally responding to a report of a shooting with a victim, police previously said. Anformation about a possible suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lexington Police Department 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website.

This is the sixth homicide in Lexington this year, the third in the last three weeks. Two of this year’s homicide cases have seen an arrest.

In 2023, Lexington reported 24 homicides, fewer than the record-breaking year of 2022, when 44 killings took place. The last time Lexington reported 24 or fewer homicides in a year was in 2018, according to Lexington police data, which dates back to 2008.