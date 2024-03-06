Fayette County borough nominated for USA Today’s Best Small Town in the Northeast

A borough in Fayette County is in the running for USA Today’s Best Small Town in the Northeast.

Ohiopyle is one of 20 locations eligible for the 2024 Best Small Town in the Northeast award as part of USA Today’s 10Best.

Ohiopyle has a population of 37, according to the 2021 census. It is along the banks of the Youghiogheny River and surrounded by Ohiopyle State Park, filled with cascading waterfalls and winding hiking trails.

“The significance of Ohiopyle and Ohiopyle State Park in the Laurel Highlands runs deeper than most visitors will ever realize,” said executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, Ann Nemanic. “As Pennsylvania’s largest state park, Ohiopyle is a destination for any outdoor enthusiast. Whitewater rafting, an abundance of hiking trails, unique native fauna, waterfalls, and a hub for cyclists on the Great Allegheny Passage all mesh in over 20,000 acres of natural beauty. Native Americans named and respected the ‘white, frothy water’ that so many enjoy today. Ohiopyle is a four-season destination and provides all the amenities one would want nestled in a picturesque river/trail town. Come for a visit; we can assure you this will not be a one-and-done experience.”

Ohiopyle State Park attracts more than one million visitors per year, officials from GO Laurel Highlands said.

“This nomination is a reflection of our community’s dedication, our town’s natural beauty and our collective spirit,” Ohiopyle borough council president, Jessica Kruse said. “Our town’s nomination is a remarkable opportunity for us to come together as a community and showcase the qualities that make Ohiopyle an outstanding place to live and visit.”

You can vote for Ohiopyle as the 2024 Best Small Town in the Northeast once per day here. Voting opens on April 1 and runs through April 12.

