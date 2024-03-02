Need a new favorite spot? These are the 7 best restaurants with a view on Hilton Head Island

It’s no secret that Hilton Head Island is full of beautiful views from its shoreline.

Whether you are a local resident or just visiting, many diners try to find local restaurants with the best views, especially for when the sun begins to set.

If you’re looking for the best places to catch a glimpse of the local scenery, here are the seven best restaurants with a view on Hilton Head, ranked first through seventh, according to Tripadvisor.

Links, An American Grill

Although not directly on the ocean, Links offers guests prime viewing of Harbour Town Golf Links, home of the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament coming up in April.

Links, an American Grill is on the south end of the island in the Sea Pines resort community of Harbour Town and can be found within the Harbour Town Clubhouse. The 2023 “Travelers’ Choice Award” receiver offers beautiful views and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With both indoor and outdoor seating options, the premier fine-dining locale features a broad array of menu items and includes a Wine Spectator award-winning wine list, local craft beers, specialty cocktails and more.

Coast

Coast, Oceanfront Dining is a beachfront establishment on Hilton Head Island in Sea Pines that offers guests stunning ocean views and an outdoor patio to enjoy the salty sea breeze. The popular establishment can be found at the Sea Pines Resort and is open to the public daily.

Coast’s Lowcountry menu features a variety of local seafood, a raw bar, cocktails and more while guests also enjoy the nearby live music at this family-friendly restaurant. Although reservations are recommended, attire can be casual. The 2023 “Travelers’ Choice Award” receiver can be reached at 843-842-1888, but reservations can also be made online.

Ocean Lounge

Ocean Lounge is a wonderful choice with coastal views for anyone over 21 years old. Here, guests have the opportunity to take in the scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean from the second floor of the Sea Pines Beach Club at the Ocean Lounge restaurant, which is open daily from 4 to 9 p.m.

The establishment is only open to adults 21 and older, where attendees may enjoy a full dinner menu from Coast, Oceanfront Dining in an upscale dining destination admired by locals and guests for its captivating scenery and extensive bourbon list.

Guests can select from more than three dozen bourbons, a collection of cognacs and cordials, as well as gins, ryes, single malt scotches, blended scotches, whiskeys, tequilas and mescals.

Quarterdeck

The Quarterdeck is a favorite staple for many who frequently visit Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. The destination restaurant can be found in Harbour Town next to the iconic Harbour Town Lighthouse and offers waterfront dining, sunset views, a restaurant, a first-floor bar and dining area as well as a rooftop oyster bar with 270-degree views of Harbour Town and Calibogue Sound.

Quarterdeck is open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with bar service from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Live entertainment is seasonal from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

A partial look at the Quarterdeck restaurant and the base of the Harbour Town Lighthouse in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, SC.

Hilton Head Social Bakery

Hilton Head Social Bakery originated at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina with waterfront views and later opened a second site near the Sea Pines Circle following the high demand and adoration for the locale.

The bakery is owned and operated by award-winning French chef Philippe Feret and serves a variety of camera-ready pastries, desserts and breakfast items. Day-to-day hours of operation vary by location.

Bistro 17

Bistro 17 landed on Tripadvisor’s list for its view of Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina. The popular locale is open Monday through Saturday and offers both lunch and dinner menus.

Sunset Grille

Sunset Grille is a casual, waterfront fine dining restaurant established in 1996. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch at the establishment voted by Garden & Gun magazine as having one of the best Bloody Marys in the South.

Sunset Grille offers sunset and water views perfect for a romantic fine dining experience. It’s located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway and overlooks Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.