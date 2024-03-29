Favor win shows you don't need experience in Columbus. All you need is to be Democrat.

Mar 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Shayla Favor defeated two other candidates to win the Democratic primary race for Franklin County Prosecutor. If elected, she will be one of the few Black women prosecutors in the nation.

All she needed was the party

If elected, Shayla Favor will stay the soft-on-crime course set by Gary Tyack. And that ensures that Columbus continues to be riddled with crime.

She will use supposedly “proven” programs that purportedly reduce crime and eliminate or significantly reduce incarceration instead of actually pursuing and punishing criminals. In short, she will further undermine an already weakened prosecutor’s office.

More: Favor wins Dem prosecutor race 'for the next generation of little Black and brown girls'

Worse yet, Favor has no real trial experience whatsoever.

I mean, who needs that to be a prosecutor, right?

Given all this, what possibly could go wrong? But what the heck, in Franklin County merit and experience are not necessary for election success; all you need is an affiliation with the Democratic Party.

Willam Kloss, Dublin

Stinking sewage proposal shows logic rarely seen

Re "Ohio EPA decides not to give highest possible protections to Big Darby Creek," March 6: The recent reversal of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's permitting of "package" sewage treatment near the chip plant in Licking County is a turn from foolishness to intelligence rarely seen in Ohio government (will the folks that did it survive the backlash? Betting not).

Now development in the area of the chip plant can be based on sound planning, environmental care, engineering and economics.

The controlling government entities need to develop a wide-ranging plan for the area, deciding where to extend sewers, roads and water and other services.

And where to put major sewage treatment plant or plants.

Intel will add jobs to Ohio. Will costly project also dry wells and bring toxins, sickness?

Sewer layout is especially critical as sewers ideally follow drainageways to allow flow by gravity. To do otherwise involves large expenses and high utility rates.

This means local authorities should decide where development occurs, then proceed with the investment in needed infrastructure; not allow this, that and the other developer to grab up unconnected parcels and throw up unworkable developments with jury-rigged sewage systems doomed to be costly and fail.

David Pritchard, Columbus

Trump's religion is hypocrisy

Donald Trump, who, if not atheistic is certainly irreligious, is now selling Bibles to raise money.

The irony is almost beyond description. The best I can do is "opportunistic religious hypocrisy."

Neal Snyder, Columbus

We are becoming the grass

With so much animosity between the two political parties there is no room for compromise, cooperation or meaningful progress.

When a large number of House Republicans provided a budget proposal to address the potential insolvency of Social Security, Democrats immediately called the proposal “extreme" without offering any proposal of their own. The top Democrat on the house budget committee called the proposed changes “an attack on seniors, veterans, and the middle class."

However, the Republican proposal left all current Medicare recipients unchanged, would not impact those who will soon be on Medicare, and made modest increases in the current Social Security age of 62 for those years away from reaching this age.

Let us work until we die. Conservative pundit says retirement 'is a stupid idea.' I agree.

Republicans equally are unwilling to consider any Democratic proposals.

For example, efforts by the Biden administration to address immigration problems are met with immediate rejection with no Republican counter proposal. Republicans believe immigration is a winning campaign issue, and are determined not to have any resolution on Joe Biden‘s watch.

The losers, given both political parties' unwillingness to listen and consider the other side, are the American people. It is reminiscent of the African metaphor “When elephants fight, the grass gets trampled.“

We can only hope that the current divisive attitude will give way to reaching positive solutions sooner rather than later.

Bob Weiler, Columbus

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces the indictments of two former Akron-based FirstEnergy executives and ex-Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Oversight committee should study Yost's interest in all things Donald

Re "AG Yost files brief in Trump court case," March 22: Ohio Attorney General Yost has joined a paltry two other states (Wyoming and Alaska) in supporting Trump's spurious claim for immunity.

I would like to know how this is a legitimate use of Ohio taxpayer dollars and what the public benefit is for Ohioans.

One would think Yost, the highest law enforcement officer in the state, would support the Department of Justice to hold accountable those accused of participating in an insurrection.

This is not the first time Yost has used his office to support his political agenda and promote positions not supported by the majority.

More: Ohio AG Yost suggests test for Supreme Court to determine limits of presidential immunity

For example, his search for loopholes to limit abortion access despite a constitutional amendment approved by a significant majority of Ohioans, shows a total lack of respect for the laws he should be upholding. Given his actions that provide no value to Ohioans who pay for his salary and his office, a public oversight board should be appointed to ensure that he uses his budget to benefit Ohioans and not his ambitions.

Janine Migden-Ostrander, Westerville

LaRose laid a bad egg

Re “Supreme Court’s dangerous Easter egg lets states define insurrection," March 27: While Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose complained about an “Easter egg” contained in a recent U.S. Supreme Court action he laid an egg of his own.

The heavily conservative SCOTUS rejected the appeal of a New Mexico state officeholder who was disqualified from further public service due to his conviction for participating in the events of Jan. 6.

LaRose would characterize these events as a mere “protest,” but by leaving in place the state’s argument that an insurrection took place, SCOTUS has essentially confirmed that indeed it was an insurrection because, well, that’s what it was: a violent attempt to stop the certification of the legally elected presidential candidate, resulting in deaths, hundreds of injuries and extensive damage to our federal Capitol’s property and security.

Frank LaRose: Supreme Court left dangerous 'Easter egg' in Trump presidential election case

To call January 6 anything other than an insurrection is the stinking, rotten egg some politicians have been trying to ignore for over three years now.

All citizens deserve to have elected and appointed officials who respect the law — and tell the truth.

Thankfully, the SCOTUS decision gives us a nod in that direction.

Bradford Colgate, Columbus

Powers that be increase cost of power for thee

I see from Thursday’s Dispatch article titled in part “Ohioans to pay more for electricity" that the powers that be have approved a rate hike for residential consumers and a reduction for businesses.

Will we all ever get the reduction long overdue from the largest scandal in Ohio history?I wonder.

John Wittmann, Columbus

Stop feeding the elephant in the room

Why do you continue to give this lying, cheating criminal (all of those are facts) oxygen? Cut him off and he will die like a weed.

The press has created a monster it now cannot control. And in your greed you keep feeding the beast to make money.

Have some common sense and decency.

I remember the apology to the Knight-Ridder papers for the true coverage of the Iraq war and the lying Bush administration.

It will take a generation to to control and deliver the truth about this indicted criminal.

Start now.

James G. Dalessandro, Shaker Heights

