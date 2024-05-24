Fauser: United Way of Illinois tried to enhance well-being of residents across the state

In a bustling day of advocacy at the state capitol, the United Way of Illinois (UWI), the Association of United Ways across the state of Illinois, spearheaded discussions on critical issues affecting communities across the state. From supporting 211 services to addressing predatory lending practices, the UWI’s Lobby Day showcased a comprehensive agenda aimed at advancing the well-being of Illinois residents.

Strengthening 211 Services

One of the notable achievements highlighted during the Lobby Day was UWI’s success in securing an additional $3 million in the FY'24 state budget for 211 services. This allocation, coupled with the $1.8 million appropriated in FY'23, marks a significant step forward in expanding access to vital resources for individuals and families in need. With Illinois having over 90% 211 coverage which now encompasses the Chicago metropolitan area population, UWI continues to advocate for steady state funding to further maximize and leverage this invaluable resource. Efforts are underway to secure $5 million in this year's state budget to sustain and enhance 211 services statewide.

Championing the Child Tax Credit

Addressing the importance of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), UWI underscored its role in advocating for policies that support low- and moderate-income families. The CTC, a refundable tax credit, has proven instrumental in lifting millions of children out of poverty and reducing food insecurity. Despite the expiration of the American Rescue Plan of 2021, UWI remains committed to ensuring that Illinois implements a state-wide CTC to prevent households from slipping into deep poverty. With a leadership position within the coalition, UWI continues to amplify the voices of communities across Illinois in advocating for policies that promote economic stability and security.

Combatting Predatory Lending Practices

Another pressing issue addressed during the Lobby Day was the continued prevalence of predatory lending practices in Illinois. Despite the passage of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act in 2022, which established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans, loopholes persist. This is unfortunately allowing pawn brokers to charge triple-digit interest rates. This affects those who are already struggling in our community including ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families at an extremely high rate. UWI, in collaboration with coalition partners, remains steadfast in its efforts to reign in predatory lending practices that disproportionately impact ALICE and low-income households, hindering their path to financial security.

Expanding Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

In a bid to foster early childhood literacy, UWI celebrated the $1.6 million appropriation in the FY'24 budget for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (DPIL). This funding will effectively double the size of the program in the state, offering more children access to free books. As education and early childhood experts and administrators of the program at a local level, UWI is actively collaborating with the Governor's office and the Illinois State Board of Education to facilitate the seamless implementation of this program expansion.

As the UWI and local United Ways continue to champion these vital initiatives, our commitment to serving as a catalyst for positive change in Central Illinois remains unwavering. Through advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement, UWI is striving to build a brighter and more equitable future for all residents across the state.

Marne Fauser is the President & CEO of United Way of Central Illinois. You can find out more about how United Way is mobilizing our community to create transformative change here: www.uwcil.org.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Fauser: UWI continues to try to enhance well-being of Illinoisans