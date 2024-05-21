Faulty beacon triggers emergency response in Keweenaw County

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Emergency responders in Keweenaw County jumped into action Monday afternoon. What started as a distress call ended up being much less severe.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, an S.O.S. signal was received around 2 p.m. Copper Harbor Fire, Keweenaw County Search and Rescue, Michigan Parks and Recreation and the U.S.-Coast Guard (Portage) responded to an area offshore from Horseshoe trail.

With multiple boats in the water, a kayaker quickly found near Keystone Bay. Authorities then figured out the kayaker wasn’t in any danger, but their emergency beacon had malfunctioned.

