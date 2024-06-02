When is Father's Day this year? What to know about the holiday honoring dads each June

With the month of June approaching, so is a special day set aside to honor fathers and father figures in our lives.

Before you start stressing about the perfect gift for your dad, grandpa, uncle, partner or someone else, here's what you should know about when Father's Day falls this year and the origins behind the holiday.

When is Father's Day 2024?

This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Each year, Father's Day takes place on the third Sunday in the month of June.

Why do we celebrate Father's Day?

Father's Day is a time to honor all that fathers do for their children.

Many observe the day by showing their appreciation with cards, gifts, a special meal or just some quality time.

Who started Father's Day?

The credit for starting Father's Day is given to Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, according to Britannica.

Dodd's father was a Civil War veteran who raised her and her five siblings after their mother died in childbirth. Dodd was listening to a Mother's Day sermon in 1909, around the time the holiday honoring mothers was becoming established, when she had the idea.

She gained support from local religious leaders and the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. June was the birth month of Dodd's father.

Like Mother's Day, Father's Day has become largely commercialized with the sending of cards and gifts.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is Father's Day 2024? What to know about the holiday, its origins