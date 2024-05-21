Father of Wichita teen struck and killed at roadside memorial files lawsuit against driver

The father of a Wichita teen fatally hit on May 14 has filed a lawsuit against the suspected driver, according to court documents filed Monday.

Edward Leggio is seeking more than $75,000 in damages against the suspect, a Derby woman, who posted the $1,500 bond a few hours after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She has not been charged.

Bethany Aillen Callista Leggio died at the scene of the accident near 55th South and Ridge Road after walking north across 55th and being hit by the driver of a 2013 Ford Escape. She was there with a group of 30 to 40 people who gathered to remember a 16-year-old Haysville teen who died in a motorcycle crash a couple days before that.

Members of Leggio’s family either did not respond to questions from The Eagle or directed questions to an attorney.

A friend from certified nursing assistant school at Bethel House Training Institute said they were the two youngest in the class last year.

“She was super bright and intelligent and funny,” Christina Gardea said. “She was super outgoing. Always making jokes. She was always getting in trouble for being on her phone.”

Leggio posted a photo on social media in a cap and gown in October 2023 with a diploma from Wichita Acceleration Academies, which helps students work toward their high school degree.

Early on the day of her death, she posted pictures on social media showing her at the grave of 16-year-old Quincy Hutton, who was fatally shot on that day in 2022.

The photos posted at 12:20 a.m. that day included a photo showing her with Quincy tattooed behind her neck. Gardea said Quincy Hutton was her brother and she got the tattoo while in CNA school.

In the post, Leggio said: “2 years have passed n it still absolutely blows my mind (that) you really gone bubba.”

On May 16, Edward Leggio posted a photo on social media that appears to be him with his daughter when she was younger.