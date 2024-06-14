Father Vinny admonished us to love one another. His legacy lives on.

The Rev. Vincent McKiernan, known as "Father Vinny," served for more than 30 years at the St. Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State University. He was a Paulist Father and died on June 10, 2024 at age 93.

Father Vinny preached with rare grace

He preached with rare grace, humor and love with the newspaper in one hand and scripture in the other.

Everyone was welcome at the old St. Thomas More Newman Center where he had lived and served since 1990, until two years ago when the newly arrived bishop forced the Paulist priests out.

Father Vinny McKiernan assured us of God’s love and generosity. He admonished us to love one another and live lives based on gospel values.

We shall not see his like again.

Patricia D. Balassone, Westerville

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Father Vinny McKiernan served Columbus, Newman Center like none other