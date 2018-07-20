Father of two Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed in Florida robbery

Ayub Ali, age 61, died after being fatally wounded in a robbery of his convenience store: CBS4

The father of two Parkland shooting survivors has reportedly been shot and killed in a robbery, just five months after his children survived one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

Ayub Ali, age 61, died on Tuesday after being fatally wounded in a robbery of his Florida convenience store, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows the suspect engaging Mr Ali in the aisles of the store, then leading him to the cash register with a black object against his back. He makes Mr Ali open the cash register, takes the money, and leaves the store. The sheriff’s office said the suspect returned moments later to shoot Mr Ali.

Sheriff’s deputies from North Lauderdale and paramedics from Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Mr Ali was transported to Broward Health Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video from the shooting on Friday in hopes that locals could help identify the assailant.

A local NBC affiliate identified Mr Ali as the father of two Parkland shooting survivors. A family friend told the outlet Mr Ali's daughter was in the same building where a former student opened fire on 14 February, killing 17 students and staff members. One of Mr Ali’s sons was also at the school.

"This is the biggest part that hurts me. They have to be without their dad for the rest of their life," the family friend, Alex Rios, told NBC 6.

Mr Ali immigrated to the US more than two decades ago from Bangladesh, a spokesperson for the family told NPR. He had four children – the two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students present during the school shooting, as well as a 22-month old son and a son going into first grade.

He also leaves behind a wife, who worked at the convenience store with him.

Mr Ali and his family worshipped at the Jamaat Al Mumineen mosque in Margate, according to the New York Times. He was a regular volunteer at social and cultural events, who friends described as helpful and hard-working.

“I called him ‘papi’ all the time because he was like my father,” Joaquin Nieves, a close friend, told local station WSVN. “He was a good guy, you know? He was a good guy; he helped anybody out.”

A funeral was scheduled for Friday. Members of the area’s Bangladeshi community were expected to say prayers.