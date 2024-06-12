Father of Twins and His Teen Brother Shot and Killed While Sitting in Parked Car, Suspect Charged with Murder

"These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón

A man who allegedly shot two brothers to death outside their home in California has been charged with their murder.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press release on Monday, June 10, that Marcos Navarro, 33, has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Sergio Rios, 33, and Ricardo Rios, 19.

On Saturday, June 1, the Rios brothers were sitting in a parked vehicle outside their home near Exposition Park when Navarro allegedly shot them with a firearm, the press release states.

While Sergio died at the scene, his younger brother was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Navarro as a suspect in the case and arrested him Sunday, June 2, per a press release.

Navarro is being held on a $5 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 3, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

LAPD commander Al Lopez added during a press conference on Monday that police "do not believe that there was any connectivity between the suspect or the victims."

Sergio's wife, Mabel Lopez, also spoke at the press conference, expressing that Navarro "took away our future."

"Sergio and I had, like any couple, had plans. We have two twins that are 2 years old, and we had plans for them, to raise them," she said. "We had plans to see them together, as a couple grow. He would talk about little things like he can't wait to see our daughter have a quinceñera. Things like that. And this person came and took that in an instant. We went from a family of four to a family of three."

Gascón issued a statement extending his "heartfelt sympathy to the brothers’ loved ones who lost two members of their family to senseless gun violence."

"These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals. Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones," his statement continued.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to "help provide some financial stability for Mabel and the twins as they navigate life without Sergio."

The campaign remembers Sergio as "a light in every room he entered, a friend anyone could rely on, and the most family-oriented man you could meet." His younger brother is remembered as "a sweet, family-oriented young man with many dreams and aspirations."



