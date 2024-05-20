Father of teen killed in Nashville ATV crash charged for her death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of a teen killed in an ATV crash last weekend is now facing multiple charges related to her death.

Victor Mozqueda, 40, was hosting his 14-year-old daughter’s birthday party at his Nashville home on Saturday, May 11 when police said he allowed her and another teen to ride the ATV on a public street.

The two teens were unsupervised and were not wearing helmets, officials reported. While riding around on Darbytown Drive, the teens crashed the ATV into the driver’s side of a Jeep Patriot.

Mozqueda’s daughter, Melanie, was a passenger when the crash happened. Authorities said she was taken to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital where she died the next day.

The teen driving the ATV also sustained “minor injuries,” according to police. The Jeep driver was unharmed.

Mozqueda was arrested on Monday, May 20 following the investigation into the crash.

The charges against him include criminally negligent homicide involving a minor, two counts of reckless endangerment by motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

