Father takes matters into his own hands after catching rideshare driver assaulting his daughter: police

Authorities in Washington state are investigating a shooting Saturday night after they said a father caught a rideshare driver allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter while she was "highly intoxicated."

Early Saturday morning, Thurston County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a weapons violation in Nisqually Valley.

A deputy stopped a vehicle that was attempting to flee the scene and noticed the driver was injured.

During their investigation, deputies also located two shell casings in the vicinity of the scene.

Thurston County sheriff's deputies arrested a rideshare driver who allegedly tried to rape a "highly intoxicated" woman.

Detectives determined the driver who was trying to leave the scene was a rideshare driver who had provided transportation to a "highly intoxicated female."

Police said the rideshare driver was caught trying to leave the scene.

According to officials, the father of the woman discovered his daughter allegedly being sexually assaulted by the rideshare driver at a well-known fishing spot.

Police said at some point during an altercation shots were fired.

The rideshare driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said the rideshare driver was then arrested on charges of rape in the second degree and kidnapping.





