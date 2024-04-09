Father sues Texas Hindu temple, alleging it branded 11-year-old with hot iron

A Texas man is suing a local Hindu temple, alleging it branded his son with a hot iron during a cultural ceremony.

Vijay Cheruvu, of Fort Bend County, said he did not give his consent for his son to participate in the event in August, during which he alleges several children were branded in front of a group of adults.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Texas’ 458th District Court, says Cheruvu’s son was burned on both shoulders against his will, causing extreme pain, permanent skin damage, an infection and emotional trauma.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know how to handle it. My primary concern is for my son’s well-being,” Cheruvu said at a news conference covered by local TV channels.

The lawsuit names two defendants: the Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, where, it says, the ceremony took place, and the temple’s parent company, non-profit Hindu organization Jeeyar Educational Trust USA.

Neither responded to requests for comment.

A photo in the lawsuit showing what it says are burn marks on the boy's left and right arms. (Fort Bend County Courthouse)

Photos of the 11-year-old child’s shoulders in the original complaint show scabbed-over burn scars, one in the shape of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh.

Cheruvu’s attorney, Brant Stogner, said at the news conference: “This is not a ceremony that is widely used across Hinduism. This is something that’s a very small sect.”

Stogner said that even if the child consented to the branding, it’s illegal in Texas to allow a minor to receive such a tattoo or mark. In a victim impact statement read at the news conference, the 11-year-old wrote, “it hurted so much that I almost cried.”

“They knew what they did was very wrong because they told me to keep it secret from everyone else,” he wrote. “But I had to tell my Dad when the pain got worse and it became infected.”

Cheruvu is seeking $1 million in damages to cover the boy’s “extensive” medical treatment, as well as the emotional toll of the event, the lawsuit says.

For more from NBC Asian America, sign up for our weekly newsletter.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com