Like father, like sons: March Medical Associates expanding to family business

MONROE — Growing up, Tedd R. “Teddy” March knew he wanted to be a doctor. Next month, the 29-year-old will be working with his father, Tedd L. March, a primary care physician with more than 30 years' experience and a practice at 2252 N. Monroe St.

In 2019, Tedd L. opened his own internal medicine practice, March Medical Associates, with the intent of making it a family business. He and his wife Debra have three children — Rebecca, Tedd R. and Michael.

After graduating from Monroe High School, each of the March children went to college to pursue a career in medicine.

Doctors Tedd R. March and his father, Tedd L. March in Monroe.

Teddy will be the first of the March trio to start working with dad in July. Michael is starting his family medicine residency in Monroe and Rebecca is completing her first year of podiatry residency in Toledo.

Teddy remembers being in school and his fellow classmates saying what they wanted to be when they grew up. Many of them wanted to play in the NBA or the NFL and be famous.

“I was in the fourth or fifth grade and I wanted to be a doctor,” Teddy March said. “It's what I knew growing up. I was around it, and I had an infatuation with it. That’s the only thing that has been on my mind for a career.”

Caring for patients and working with his father is something he is looking forward to doing.

“I’m looking forward to developing relationships with patients with the continuity of care aspect with my dad,” he said. “Working with him and bouncing ideas off of each other. It will be different seeing him in this setting. Having that mentorship, being able to have detailed discussions and continuing to learn. You never stop learning.”

Teddy says he's also looking forward to working with his siblings in the field of medicine.

He says growing up in Monroe, and establishing relationships in the community, cemented his reason for wanting to work here.

“When you have these ties, you should stick with them,” he said. “You don’t want to abandon those things you grew up with. I’d like to attribute a lot of my success to the community that I grew up in, my friends, my teachers, my neighbors. They all had an influence on me.”

Working in the community is a way of giving back and one of the reasons he chose to be a primary care physician.

Teddy’s father is eager to welcome his children to the family business.

“They’ve all been successful, and I never pushed them into medicine,” Tedd L. March said. “They saw what I liked doing and they followed suit.”

Once Teddy is on staff, his father will reduce his work hours to four days a week and start enjoying long weekends and spending time with his two grandchildren.

He says when Michael joins the practice, he may go down to working three days a week.

As for retirement, that’s not an option right now for the 64-year-old — only time will tell.

