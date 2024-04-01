Father and son killed by oldest son, mom shot several times in Duclay domestic dispute

Four people have been shot and three are dead including the shooter in the Duclay area.

Neighbors are concerned after police said a 22-year-old man shot and killed his 45-year-old father and 12-year-old brother before taking his own life.

Neighbor Isaias Figueroa said, “I never would have guessed he would have done something like that.”

It all happened Easter Sunday on Preston Pines Trail

Undersheriff Shawn Coarsely said, “When they arrived at the entrance of the neighborhood, they located a black adult female who appeared to have been shot several times. They call her out to their car. She was able to tell them one of her adult sons was in the house shooting family members.”

Police said the 22-year-old suspect armed himself with a tactical vest, gloves, and a mask. The suspect then.

Undersheriff Shawn Coarsely said, “Shot his father killing him in the scene. Shot the juvenile who we believe is his brother killing him at the scene. Shot his mother who was able to run outside to call the police.”

Police said they believe this started when the 22-year-old bi-racial son was using racial slurs that his father who is white, didn’t like and they got into an argument, and it led to gunfire.

The mother, who is black, is in surgery at the hospital.

Police said there was also a 14- and 16-year-old in the house hiding and were rescued safely by officers.

One neighbor in the area didn’t know what was going on at the time.

Figueroa said, “I thought maybe it could be my family. That’s why I stayed as long as I did.”

Police said they found a long gun and a handgun in the house...

The family mentioned how the suspect may have a history of mental health issues, but JSO hasn’t had any contact with the suspect for mental health reasons.

