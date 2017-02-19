Father and Son Killed In Head-On Collision With One Another

An Alabama father and son were killed in a head-on collision with each other on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said that alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed Jeffrey Morris Brasher, 50, and his son, Austin Blaine Brasher, 22, but they are continuing to investigate.

The crash occurred at around 4:10 a.m. when the 2006 Ford pickup the Brasher was driving collided with his son's 2004 Chevrolet pickup, according to police.

Neither Brasher was wearing a seatbelt, according to reports.

Jeffrey Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Family members took to Facebook to express their extreme sadness at the news.

“Our hearts are broken while our faith remains in Him. There are no words to describe the heartbreaking loss of losing both Jeff Brasher and Austin Brasher. There is peace in knowing they are together but our hearts are heavy knowing that they are no longer here with us,” Pam Brasher, a family member, wrote on Facebook.

