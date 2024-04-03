Father, son face charges in CT bank robbery

Police have charged a father and son in a bank robbery last week in Wallingford.

Mark Kevorkian, 68, of West Hartford and Matthew Kevorkian, 28, of New Britain were arrested Tuesday and each charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

The elder Kevorkian was held on $50,000 bond and was expected to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday. Matthew Kevorkian posted $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 16.

On March 27 just before 12:30 p.m., Wallingford police responded to the TD Bank at 928 N. Colony Road on the report of a bank robbery and learned that the suspect allegedly handed a note to a teller demanding money, according to police. A weapon was not displayed and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash and left the area in a waiting dark-colored Honda Civic which was driven by an accomplice, police said.

Shortly thereafter, officers with the Newington Police Department spotted the Honda and used stop sticks on the vehicle, but the suspects were able to get away, according to police.

The Honda was later found at the JC Penny on Tolland Turnpike in Manchester.

Detectives in Wallingford worked with numerous other law enforcement agencies and were able to quickly identify the suspects as Matthew and Mark Kevorkian, according to police. After obtaining warrants for their arrest, police took them into custody Tuesday in New Britain.

Wallingford police said their investigation was assisted by the New Britain, Meriden, Manchester and Newington police departments.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact Wallingford detectives at 203-294-2845.