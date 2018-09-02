Father-Son Duo Bikes From Canada to Coney Island to Support Autism Organizations

A father and his 10-year-old son undertook an epic journey or a good cause that wrapped up this weekend in New York City's Coney Island.

James Potvin and his father Chris completed a bike ride Saturday that began in Ontario Aug. 18 in a bid to raise money and awareness for autism.

Nearly 650 miles later, they were welcomed to New York's beach boardwalk with open arms.

"It was a great ride," Chris Potvin told CBS New York. "It was so much time on the road, but it was a lot of fun and we felt like we did a lot of good for the community."

James, who has autism, and his dad raised thousands in a similar but much shorter ride in Canada this time last year.

