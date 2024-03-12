Father and son dogs need a new home — and to stick together — after surviving outside

Father and son dogs depended on each other while living outside — and now, a North Carolina animal shelter hopes their close bond continues in a new home.

“Being a bonded pair, Dusty and Bruiser must be adopted together,” the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County wrote March 8 in a Facebook post.

Dusty and Bruiser were surrendered when their owner couldn’t take care of them anymore. The dogs, believed to be dachshunds or dachshund mixes, were kept in a backyard and couldn’t go inside, Judy Sims, executive director of the shelter, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

The pups hadn’t been vaccinated, and 5-year-old Dusty eventually tested positive for heartworms. He’s the father of the pair and is described as an easygoing dog that’s “quicker to approach new situations than his son.”

“Bruiser is a little more reserved; but once he’s had time to get to know you, he’ll want to be in your lap for affection,” the shelter wrote. “Both boys are incredibly sweet and adore being able to sit and spend time with someone.”

The pups — also known to be “playful” and “fiercely loyal” — might do best with a new owner who has experience with dachshunds. Their ideal home also will be less active and won’t have young children.

The shelter said it hopes Dusty and his 3-year-old son end up in the same home, considering they have a close connection and whine when they’re separated.

“The two have shared their lives together and have a tightly bonded relationship,” the shelter wrote. “They currently spend their days curled up on blankets and going for walks.”

As of March 12, the dogs were still in need of a home. Dusty is being treated for heartworms, so the shelter is seeking a foster parent who lives near Concord, a roughly 25-mile drive northeast of Charlotte.

After Dusty finishes treatment in a few months, an adopter from outside the area could take the pups home. Anyone interested in the shelter’s adoption process can call 704-784-7387 for more information.

