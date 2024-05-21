Father and son charged in Volker fatal shooting ran over victim, court documents show

A father and son have been charged with assault related to a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex over the weekend.

Charles Harrison Sr. , 76, and Charles Harrison Jr. , 55, face charges of felony assault and armed criminal action. Harrison Jr. has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim, identified Monday as 22-year-old K’yiel Collins-Phillips, was declared dead at the scene of the shooting on Saturday. He was found with gunshot wounds to the head and back, according to court documents.

The father and son told police they were searching for a family vehicle that had been stolen from Raytown. Harrison Jr. was able to track the car’s location to 34th and Wyoming streets. Harrison Sr. borrowed his wife’s car and drove to the location — the Woodbridge apartments in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood — according to a probable cause statement filed in Jackson County court.

Court documents indicate that after being approached by Collins-Phillips and three others, Harrison Sr. ran over him. In a statement to police, Harrison Sr. said it was accidental, as he heard gunshots and was trying to duck.

Harrison Sr. alleges Collins-Phillips’ brother and two other men started shooting at him and his son, at which point the two sought cover in an apartment building.

In his own statement to police, Harrison Jr. says his father announced he intended to run the victim over. He also admits to firing his gun from inside the car at least three times, court documents show.

Both Harrisons claimed to have seen the victim reaching for a gun, according to court documents. Security footage from nearby apartments show the victim had his empty hands raised when he was run over, according to court documents.

Police took the Harrisons into custody at the scene, along with a third suspect whose name has not been released.

The pair appeared in court for the first time Monday. A bond for Harrison Sr. was set at $100,000. He posted bail and will next appear in court on May 30.

Though neither Harrison has been charged with murder or manslaughter, Collins-Phillips’ death was the 54th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star.

Sixty-one homicides were reported in Kansas City by the same time last year, according to Star data.