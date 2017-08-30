Father shows amazing before and after pictures of his son outside their home as Harvey floodwater recedes in Houston

He shared an amazing picture of his son - @BillBishopKHOU

Flood victims who have had their lives turned upside down by Hurricane Harvey in Houston have seen a glimpse of hope as it appears the deluge has ended.

They saw the sun for the first time in days as it set over the skyline of their drenched city, signalling the end of the rain.

Maybe the best sunset Houston has ever seen, or needed #Harveypic.twitter.com/lNIuOE71hp — Michael Ciaglo (@MichaelCiaglo) August 30, 2017

Also, in some areas of the city it appears the floodwater is receding.

A proud father shared a picture of his son, who just days ago was up to his waist outside the family home.

He wrote: "This is my neighborhood. My home has flooded. That's my wonderful son. This was his birthday weekend. I love you."

This is my neighborhood. My home has flooded. That's my wonderful son. This was his birthday weekend. I love you. #khou#HouNewspic.twitter.com/CHFNIcDsdM — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017

However, now, the floodwater has gone completely. Although the furniture in their home is damaged, the family has been able to return.

He said: "Remember that picture of my son? What difference a couple of days makes."

Houston residents wrote of their relief after they saw the sun shine over their city, a sign their ordeal was slowly ending.

Oh my god. This is the first time I've seen the sun since I got to Houston. pic.twitter.com/99VXvmJqs8 — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 29, 2017

Sun shining FINALLY in Houston!! pic.twitter.com/7a6krXTzjM — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 29, 2017

FINALLY! Blue skies in Katy, TX. Also seeing the sun slowly peek out at @KPRC2 in SW Houston. #houstonfloodpic.twitter.com/G9UAsPcg5I — Aaron Wische KPRC (@AaronKPRC) August 29, 2017

The SUN is out in Houston!



We repeat.



THE SUN IS OUT IN HOUSTON! pic.twitter.com/zKOvXDqirH







— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 29, 2017

Tropical Storm Harvey is set to make landfall again on Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border, adding more precipitation after a record rainfall that has caused catastrophic flooding and paralyzed Houston.

The storm that first came ashore on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years has killed at least 17 people, forced tens of thousands of people to leave deluged homes and caused damage estimated at tens of billions of dollars, making it one of the costliest US natural disasters.