Father shot to death outside Los Angeles County home, killer remains at large

A suspect remains on the loose after a young father was murdered outside his Los Angeles County home.

The victim was identified as Fidel Padilla, 32, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Oct. 16, 2023, authorities responded to a home on the 1000 block of Kellwil Way in Duarte at around 1:40 a.m.

Arriving deputies found Padilla injured with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said Padilla had walked outside to the driveway when he was suddenly shot.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies could arrive. A surveillance image of the suspect’s vehicle was released by LASD.

The victim, Fidel Padilla, 32, seen in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on surveillance video on Oct. 16, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Duarte on Oct. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

As of May 2024, no suspect description is known. No weapon was found at the scene and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Padilla leaves behind four young children as his family remains devastated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

