Father shoots and kills teenage daughter’s two dogs for not doing dishes, say police

Jeffrey Don Edwards has been charged following the alleged shooting: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

A father shot and killed his teenage daughter’s two dogs to punish her for not doing the dishes, police said.

Jeffrey Don Edwards 17-year-old daughter told investigators he “got mad at her" earlier this week, for not having cleaned the house or done the washing up, and “began throwing dishes”, according to court records filed by Oklahoma County sheriff’s office.

"It set him off. He went to screaming and yelling at the kids," said Mr Edwards’ ex-wife, Danielle DePee. "At one point he told them to get out of his house."

The girl phoned Ms DePee, who picked up her daughter from Mr Edwards’ house. When the teenager returned on, she found “blood all over the place” and the dogs missing, the court records said.





Ms DePee said a co-worker of Mr Edwards who witnessed the incident told his daughter Mr Edwards had shot the dogs to discipline her.

She said both of the couple’s children were stunned by the incident.

"They are devastated and in shock that their dad would hurt them that way,” she said."Both my kids never thought he would do what he did."

Ms Depee, who has been divorced from Edwards since 2007, said the couple's daughter and 15-year-old son lived off-and-on with their father at his home in Harrah, about 22 miles east of Oklahoma City, along with the two dogs.

"My kids believe he deserves the punishment he gets," Ms DePee added. "They want nothing to do with their father."

Mr Edwards disputed the allegations.

"Pretty much everything you've heard is a complete lie," the 35-year-old told the Associated Press. He said he was at work at the time, but declined to comment further.

Court documents indicated the girl's uncle was the person who told her about the incident.

Investigators said the dogs' bodies were found in a wooded area about 100 yards from the residence.

Additional reporting by AP