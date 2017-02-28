Father Shoots 17-Year-Old Boy His Daughter Sneaked Into the Home

A Georgia father reportedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy whom his daughter had sneaked into the house early Saturday after reportedly mistaking him for an intruder.

According to reports, the father, Derrick Fulton, got his gun when he heard noises downstairs in the Columbia County home.

Fulton reportedly told police that his barking dog led him to the guest room and he yelled that if someone was in the house they needed to come out.

Jordan Middleton, 17, then reportedly ran out of the closet and Fulton fired his gun, which hit the teen in the chest.

Police said the teen was already dead when they arrived.

Police have not filed charges against Fulton. The shooting is still under investigation.

A vigil was held for Middleton Sunday night.

