Father sentenced for causing infant son's death

Apr. 4—WILKES-BARRE — Questions remain unanswered to why Jacob Emmanuel Campbell violently shook his 2-month-old son, Jayceon Campbell, causing fatal injuries in November 2022.

"We still don't have answers," Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski said during Campbell's sentencing hearing Thursday.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Campbell, 26, formerly of Cleveland Street, Plains Township, to 16-to-32 years in state prison for third-degree murder. Campbell pled guilty to the charge Nov. 11.

"It is a tragedy and one that should not have occurred," Levandoski said.

Plains Township police in court records say Jayceon Campbell was initially treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and transported to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where the baby died Nov. 20, 2022.

Physicians who evaluated and treated Jayceon Campbell told detectives brain injuries were consisted with being violently shaken, court records say.

Jacob Campbell told detectives he was playing video games when his son awakened and gave the baby a bottle, only to return playing video games before noticing blood on the infant's nose, according to court records.

Campbell called 911 prompting a response from emergency medical technicians and police to his residence on Nov. 10. A police officer was first to arrive finding the infant unresponsive on a kitchen table.

Campbell claimed he did not know what happened as he was home with the infant for the day while the baby's mother was at work.